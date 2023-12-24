An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor points his finger as he guides a military jet on an aircraft carrier.

Carrier Guidance

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Connor Akey directs aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt during Northern Edge 2019 in the Gulf of Alaska, May 14, 2019. Northern Edge is an Indo-Pacific Command exercise preparing joint forces to respond to crises in the Indo-Pacific region.

