Memorial Run

Marines move up a ramp during a memorial ruck run at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 16, 2019. The run honored Marine Corps Cpl. Sara A. Medina and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, who were killed in 2015 when the UH-1Y Huey helicopter they were aboard crashed during a humanitarian mission after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal.