Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of soldiers in camouflage uniforms and helmets sits in the grass as a helicopter awaits in the distance.

Pre-Board Pause

Army paratroopers wait to board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and conduct an air assault during Exercise Immediate Response at Vojarna Josip Jovic air base in Udbina, Croatia, May 17, 2019. Immediate Response is designed to help U.S., Croatian and Slovenian troops move forces and equipment more quickly.

