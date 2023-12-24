Pre-Board Pause Army paratroopers wait to board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and conduct an air assault during Exercise Immediate Response at Vojarna Josip Jovic air base in Udbina, Croatia, May 17, 2019. Immediate Response is designed to help U.S., Croatian and Slovenian troops move forces and equipment more quickly. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.75 MB) Tags: training, exercises, army, partnerships Photo By: Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Austin Berner VIRIN: 190517-A-BZ540-0038.JPG Photo Gallery