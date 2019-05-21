An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two helicopters fly over a forest with snowcapped mountains.

High-Country Helos

Sailors conduct a search-and-rescue demonstration over Eyak Lake as part of a community outreach effort in Cordova, Alaska, May 21, 2019. The demonstration was held in conjunction with Exercise Northern Edge 2019, which prepares joint forces to respond to crises in the Indo-Pacific.

