Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A senior citizen puts an arm around a Marine who sits at a piano while singing.

Musical Connection

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Laurent plays the piano with a senior citizen at a Carter Burden Network senior center during a meal service as part of Fleet Week in New York City, May 23, 2019. Service members participating in the event prepared and served lunch to seniors and packed meals for the Meals on Wheels program.

