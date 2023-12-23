Djibouti Memorial

Air Force Brig. Gen. James R. Kriesel, deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, lays flowers on the grave of a Canadian service member during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Djibouti New European Cemetery, Djibouti, May 27, 2019. The ceremony also honored Pilot Officer Lawrence Maguire, the only known American military member buried on the Horn of Africa.