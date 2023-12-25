Repatriation Ceremony A sailor salutes during a repatriation ceremony for two brothers, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Calvin H. Palmer and Navy Seaman 2nd Class Wilfred D. Palmer, in Port Orchard, Wash., Aug. 9, 2019. Both men died on the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II. Their remains were identified in 2015. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.58 MB) Tags: World War II, Navy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Vaughan Dill VIRIN: 190809-N-SH284-0046C.JPG Photo Gallery