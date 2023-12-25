Melekeok Moves

Melekeok Elementary School students dance with Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jared Goodrum during a U.S. 7th Fleet Far East Edition Brass Band concert in Koror, Palau, Aug. 13, 2019, as part of Civic Action Team Palau week. CAT Palau provides community construction support, facilitates a medical outreach program and coordinates community relationship programs.