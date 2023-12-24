An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine drinks water from a plant.

Survival Training

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adam McWhorter learns how to obtain water from vegetation during jungle survival training as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) in Banyuwangi, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2019. CARAT is designed to promote regional security, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance interoperability among participating forces.

Photo Gallery