Survival Training Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adam McWhorter learns how to obtain water from vegetation during jungle survival training as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) in Banyuwangi, Indonesia, Aug. 4, 2019. CARAT is designed to promote regional security, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance interoperability among participating forces. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.46 MB) Tags: CARAT, Marine Corps, Indo-Pacific Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Destiny Dempsey VIRIN: 190804-M-TS007-1022A.JPG Photo Gallery