An airman works on a Humvee sitting atop a wheeled platform.

Moving Mission

Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaac Elizondo secures the fuel cap on a Humvee ambulance at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, Aug. 12, 2019, while preparing it for shipment to Puerto Rico as part of New Horizons. The exercise promotes bilateral cooperation by providing opportunities for U.S. and partner nation military engineers, medical personnel and support staff to work and train together.

