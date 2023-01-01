Missile Launch On Aug. 18, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, the Defense Department conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, Calif. The test missile exited its ground mobile launcher and accurately impacted its target after more than 500 kilometers of flight. Data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform DOD's development of future intermediate-range capabilities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.99 MB) Tags: technology Photo By: DOD video still VIRIN: 190818-D-ZZ999-221Y.JPG Photo Gallery