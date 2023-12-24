An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier holds a cat and listens to its vitals with a stethoscope, as the cat stares up at another soldier.

Purrfect Patient

Army Capt. Emma Gebhardt , a veterinary corps officer, and Spc. Elizabeth Rockwood, a veterinary technician, check a cat’s vitals in Wise, Va., Aug. 20, 2019, during Innovative Readiness Training Appalachian Care 2019. The event enables military personnel to provide care for underserved communities while also conducting medical training.

Photo Gallery