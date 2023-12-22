An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A row of service members stand at attention.

Funeral Honors

Members of the Kirtland Air Force Base Honor Guard stand at attention during a funeral ceremony for Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Billy James Johnson in Santa Fe, N.M., Aug. 19, 2019. Johnson was among 429 crewmembers who lost their lives on the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II.

Photo Gallery