Funeral Honors Members of the Kirtland Air Force Base Honor Guard stand at attention during a funeral ceremony for Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Billy James Johnson in Santa Fe, N.M., Aug. 19, 2019. Johnson was among 429 crewmembers who lost their lives on the battleship USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.23 MB) Tags: World War II, Air Force, Pearl Harbor Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Austin Prisbrey VIRIN: 190819-F-OD583-1073C.JPG