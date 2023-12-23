Platform Boarding U.S. Marines and Royal Canadian Navy divers board a Military Sealift Command mobile landing platform during visit, board, search and seizure training as part of Exercise HYDRACRAB in Santa Rita, Guam, Aug. 26, 2019. HYDRACRAB brings together forces from the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand to test interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.01 MB) Tags: Marine Corps, Indo-Pacific, Partnerships Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia VIRIN: 190826-N-LN093-1126A.JPG Photo Gallery