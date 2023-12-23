An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Military personnel hold a basketball post while others stir concrete in a wheelbarrow.

Court Construction

Navy Seabees install a basketball post during construction of a new school for the indigenous Wayuu people of Colombia, as part of Southern Partnership Station 2019 in Riohacha, Colombia, Aug. 28, 2019. The exercise allows service members to improve medical and engineering operations in Barbados, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru.

