Court Construction Navy Seabees install a basketball post during construction of a new school for the indigenous Wayuu people of Colombia, as part of Southern Partnership Station 2019 in Riohacha, Colombia, Aug. 28, 2019. The exercise allows service members to improve medical and engineering operations in Barbados, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.68 MB) Tags: Southern Partnership Station, Seabees, Navy, Partnerships Photo By: Army Spc. Austin Carrillo VIRIN: 190828-A-DS579-0208.JPG Photo Gallery