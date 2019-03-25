Vandenberg Launch Personnel assigned to the Air Force's 30th Space Wing, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Northern Command test the nation's ground-based missile defense system at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., March 25, 2019. The system provides the capability to engage and destroy intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile threats in space. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.86 MB) Tags: space, air force, missile defense, northcom Photo By: Joe Davila, Air Force VIRIN: 190325-F-QP758-1006.JPG Photo Gallery