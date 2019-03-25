An official website of the United States Government 
A missile launches into blue sky from a launch pad surrounded by rolling green fields.

Vandenberg Launch

Personnel assigned to the Air Force's 30th Space Wing, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Northern Command test the nation's ground-based missile defense system at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., March 25, 2019. The system provides the capability to engage and destroy intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile threats in space.

