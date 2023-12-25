An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A firefighter gestures at a tree as two guardsmen study it.

Saw Study

Cal Fire Capt. Cody McNamara instructs California National Guard service members on chainsaw operations near Shingletown in Shasta County, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019. The National Guardsmen are supporting Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, which comprises five teams stationed in fire-vulnerable areas of California.

Photo Gallery