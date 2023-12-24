Reel Remedy Navy Seaman Kevin Rosado reels out detonation line over an obstruction in a channel at the Sapwuahfik Atoll in Micronesia, Oct. 22, 2019, to support Triggerfish 2019, a mission to conduct hydrographic surveys and clear hazards to navigation in the area. Micronesia requested the assistance so that cargo and passenger ships could enter the atoll more safely. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.81 MB) Tags: navy, indo-pacific, triggerfish 19 Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Powell VIRIN: 191022-N-SS432-0069Y.JPG Photo Gallery