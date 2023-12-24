An official website of the United States Government 
Two divers swim in vivid blue waters, one with a spool of detonation line.

Reel Remedy

Navy Seaman Kevin Rosado reels out detonation line over an obstruction in a channel at the Sapwuahfik Atoll in Micronesia, Oct. 22, 2019, to support Triggerfish 2019, a mission to conduct hydrographic surveys and clear hazards to navigation in the area. Micronesia requested the assistance so that cargo and passenger ships could enter the atoll more safely.

