Comfort Greeting Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Heather N. Richards, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort, greets a boy at a temporary medical treatment site in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2019. Comfort is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical treatment sites.