Herkimer Cleanup National Guard airmen remove debris from a blocked road in Herkimer County, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2019, while supporting Operation November Winds. The New York National Guard operation provided support to residents of the county after heavy winds and rains knocked down trees and flooded streams.