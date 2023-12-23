Starlink Launch A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019, as the Air Force’s 45th Space Wing supports the successful launch of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. The Starlink is a collection of satellites being used to provide fast, reliable internet to areas with little or no connectivity. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.55 MB) Tags: reform, space, technology, air force Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Zoe Thacker VIRIN: 191111-F-AO460-1002Y.JPG Photo Gallery