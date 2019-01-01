An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A girl shakes hands with a veteran as a man behind her does the same.

Generations of Gratitude

The daughter of a U.S. airman thanks Army veteran Frederick Apfelbacker for his service during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial near Madingley, England, Nov. 11, 2019. The ceremony marked the 101st anniversary of the armistice ending World War I.

Photo Gallery