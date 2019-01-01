Generations of Gratitude The daughter of a U.S. airman thanks Army veteran Frederick Apfelbacker for his service during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial near Madingley, England, Nov. 11, 2019. The ceremony marked the 101st anniversary of the armistice ending World War I. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.48 MB) Tags: veterans, army, air force, military families Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima VIRIN: 191111-F-IM475-1218Y.JPG Photo Gallery