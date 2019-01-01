Raptor Reenlistment

Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Lopez, second from left, commander of the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team, officiates a reenlistment ceremony for Staff Sgt. Annemarie Prozzillo, an aircrew flight equipment technician for the team, at the Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2019. The ceremony took place on the wing of an F-22 following the team’s performance on the first day of the air show.