Honorable Carry

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency prepare to conduct an honorable carry for the remains of unidentified U.S. service members upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 25, 2019. Agency personnel disinterred 40 sets of remains from graves at the Manila American Cemetery as part of their mission to recover personnel missing from all past wars and conflicts and from countries around the world.