An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of people stand in front of rows of coffins draped by American flags.

Honorable Carry

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency prepare to conduct an honorable carry for the remains of unidentified U.S. service members upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 25, 2019. Agency personnel disinterred 40 sets of remains from graves at the Manila American Cemetery as part of their mission to recover personnel missing from all past wars and conflicts and from countries around the world.

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.63 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Seth Coulter VIRIN: 191125-N-JY509-0001C.JPG
Photo Gallery