Atop an Osprey Marines perform maintenance on an MV-22 Osprey at Morón Air Base, Spain, Dec. 30, 2019. The Marines are assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.1, which is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa. Tags: marine corps Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Kenny Gomez VIRIN: 191230-M-CO238-590Y.JPG