Defensive Line Marines hold a defensive line during a patrol exercise at Aibano Training Area in Shiga, Japan, Dec. 12, 2019. Forest Light Middle Army is an annual training exercise that is designed to enhance the collective defense capabilities of the United States and Japan Alliance by allowing infantry units to maintain their lethality and proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics.