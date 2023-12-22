Proud of You

Air Force Master Sgt. Jehu Forte shakes hands with his daughter Thalia, 7, as he hugs his son Abram, 6, after a ceremony awarding him a Bronze Star at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2020. Forte received the decoration for meritorious achievement for actions while supporting U.S. and coalition forces in the Middle East as a tactical operations superintendent and air advisor.