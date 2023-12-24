Submersion Immersion Marines with Assault Amphibian School prepare to enter a simulated submerged vehicle during a training event at the Submerged Vehicle Egress Trainer at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020. Marines who operate assault amphibious vehicles must complete training with the device before they can receive their military occupational specialty. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.83 MB) Tags: marine corps Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie VIRIN: 200108-M-GM961-1036Y.JPG Photo Gallery