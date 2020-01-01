Tactical Talk Marine Corps Cpl. Josue Batista explains the capabilities of the joint light tactical vehicle to Japanese soldiers at Hokkudaien Training Area, Japan, Jan. 21, 2020, during Northern Viper. The exercise enhances the U.S.-Japan alliance by allowing units to maintain lethality and proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.38 MB) Tags: Northern Viper, Marine Corps Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes VIRIN: 200121-M-JD525-129C.JPG Photo Gallery