Deep Freeze Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jay Pioch prepares to pull Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Nara from the water during ice rescue training about seven miles north of McMurdo Station, Antartica, Jan. 19, 2020. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star is participating in Operation Deep Freeze, the military’s contribution to the U.S. Antarctic Program. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.56 MB) Tags: Coast Guard, Operation Deep Freeze Photo By: Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer NyxoLyno Cangemi VIRIN: 200119-G-EM820-0067.JPG Photo Gallery