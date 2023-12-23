An official website of the United States Government 
One man lying on the ice pulls another from the freezing water,

Deep Freeze

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jay Pioch prepares to pull Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Nara from the water during ice rescue training about seven miles north of McMurdo Station, Antartica, Jan. 19, 2020. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star is participating in Operation Deep Freeze, the military’s contribution to the U.S. Antarctic Program.

