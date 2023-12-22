Care Facility Members of the Illinois Air National Guard assemble medical equipment at the McCormick Place Convention Center in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Chicago,March 30, 2020. About 30 members of the Illinois Air National Guard were activated to support the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to temporarily convert part of the convention center into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients who do not require intensive care. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.76 MB) Tags: coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Jay Grabiec, Illinois Air National Guard VIRIN: 200330-Z-TJ041-1007.JPG Photo Gallery