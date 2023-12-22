An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier takes another soldier’s temperature.

Temperature Check

Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Cruz takes the temperature of Pvt. Prince Aning, an Ohio National Guardsman, before Aning boards a bus at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 31, 2020. Aning and roughly 400 other basic combat training graduates were held at Fort Jackson after graduation due to the COVID-19 virus. Their temperatures were recorded before they boarded buses to attend advanced individual training at Fort Lee, Va.

Photo Gallery