Temperature Check

Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Cruz takes the temperature of Pvt. Prince Aning, an Ohio National Guardsman, before Aning boards a bus at Fort Jackson, S.C., March 31, 2020. Aning and roughly 400 other basic combat training graduates were held at Fort Jackson after graduation due to the COVID-19 virus. Their temperatures were recorded before they boarded buses to attend advanced individual training at Fort Lee, Va.