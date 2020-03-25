An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman performs lab testing

Lab Testing

Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael San Jose, 60th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron lab technician, performs antibody titration at the David Grant USAF Medical Center laboratory at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., March 25, 2020. The lab, which supports Air Mobility Command, as well as the Pacific theater, is one of many services the medical center is providing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

