Two soldiers wearing plastic gloves sit at a table with a medical check-in sign hanging from its edge.

Medical Check-in

Members of the California National Guard keep track of everyone entering the Military Department Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., as part of the Guard’s COVID-19 prevention methods, March 25, 2020. The soldiers check and document body temperatures and provide questionnaires. Troops in the field are also checked daily as a means of keeping the coronavirus contained.

