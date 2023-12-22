An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members disembark from an aircraft on a flightline against a dark sky.

Medical Mobilization

Medical personnel disembark from an Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 5, 2020, to support New York City residents in the fight against COVID-19. The deployment is part of a larger mobilization package of more than 120 doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians that Air Force Reserve units across the nation provided over 48 hours to support COVID-19 response efforts.

