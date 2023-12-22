Mopping Up

Army Sgt. Viviana Florez, assigned to the 627th Hospital Center, uses a mop to clean the interior walls of a tent at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, April 1, 2020. About 500 soldiers from Fort Carson, Colo., and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., are setting up an Army field hospital at the center in support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.