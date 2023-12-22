Supply Check Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Aguiar takes inventory of medical supplies aboard the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles, April 2, 2020. The Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, to serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients, allowing shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.42 MB) Tags: Navy, coronavirus Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden VIRIN: 200402-N-PH222-1160M.JPG Photo Gallery