Cart Cleaning Army Staff Sgt. Rosannie Murillo, right, and Sgt. William Haynes work to wipe down shopping carts at the Vogelweh Commissary in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 28, 2020, in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19. The soldiers, both reservists, used an Environmental Protection Agency-approved decontamination solution. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.58 MB) Tags: army, reserves, coronavirus Photo By: Army Reserve Capt. Lorenzo Llorente VIRIN: 200328-A-ZZ999-013Y.JPG Photo Gallery