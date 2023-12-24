An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers in white protective outfits work to clean grocery carts in a parking lot.

Cart Cleaning

Army Staff Sgt. Rosannie Murillo, right, and Sgt. William Haynes work to wipe down shopping carts at the Vogelweh Commissary in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 28, 2020, in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19. The soldiers, both reservists, used an Environmental Protection Agency-approved decontamination solution.

Photo Gallery