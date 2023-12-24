An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two sailors wearing face masks sit at a table and cut cords.

Mask Makers

Navy Seaman Recruit Beverly Jordan and Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Dunkley cut paracord while helping to make cloth masks aboard the USS Kidd in the Pacific Ocean, April 6, 2020. In accordance with directives, sailors are wearing masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when social distancing may not be possible.

