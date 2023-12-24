Control Room

Andres Arredondo, an audio, visual and broadcast engineer, works in the control room of the Pentagon Briefing Room during a news conference about National Guard response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic, April 8, 2020. Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Army Brig. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of Louisiana, conducted the briefing.