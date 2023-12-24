An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A civilian wearing a face mask works at a panel in a broadcast control room.

Control Room

Andres Arredondo, an audio, visual and broadcast engineer, works in the control room of the Pentagon Briefing Room during a news conference about National Guard response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic, April 8, 2020. Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Army Brig. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of Louisiana, conducted the briefing.

Photo Gallery