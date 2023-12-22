Getting a Trim

Yong Corcoran, a barber with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, shaves the head of Air Force Airman Austin Watson, 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 trainee, inside Erwin Manor dormitory at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., April 8, 2020. With proactive planning and protective measures already in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keesler is hosting the 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 to better protect the health and safety of the trainees and instructors while also providing relief to Lackland Air Force Base's training infrastructure. Keesler has not seen the standup of a basic training concept since World War II, making this a historic moment for the Air Force's training program.