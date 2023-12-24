An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask works at a shelving system outside containing numbered bins.

Curbside Care

An Army pharmacy specialist prepares to dispense patients’ prescriptions at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center curbside pharmacy at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 6, 2020. The medical center implemented the curbside service as an additional health protection measure in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Photo Gallery