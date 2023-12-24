Curbside Care An Army pharmacy specialist prepares to dispense patients’ prescriptions at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center curbside pharmacy at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 6, 2020. The medical center implemented the curbside service as an additional health protection measure in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.35 MB) Tags: army, health, coronavirus Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Michael L. K. West VIRIN: 200406-A-CE061-008Y.JPG Photo Gallery