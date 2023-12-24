Antenna Assembly Soldiers assigned to the California National Guard’s Joint Task Force 115 assemble an antenna for radio communication at the state’s Roseville Armory, April 9, 2020. The antenna is designed to transmit and receive line of sight broadband communications between the joint force headquarters and joint operation center during the statewide COVID-19 humanitarian mission. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.92 MB) Tags: national guard, army, coronavirus Photo By: Air National Guard Master Sgt. Forest Decker VIRIN: 200409-Z-KA884-1005Y.JPG Photo Gallery