Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three soldiers in facemasks assemble an antenna outdoors.

Antenna Assembly

Soldiers assigned to the California National Guard’s Joint Task Force 115 assemble an antenna for radio communication at the state’s Roseville Armory, April 9, 2020. The antenna is designed to transmit and receive line of sight broadband communications between the joint force headquarters and joint operation center during the statewide COVID-19 humanitarian mission.

