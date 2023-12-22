Texas Testing Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonisha Gibson, 82nd Medical Group clinical laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares a sample for testing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 9, 2020. Sheppard is one of five Air Education and Training Command bases selected to receive new coronavirus test kits, which could cut turnaround time for results from days to minutes, according to command officials. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.28 MB) Tags: air force, health, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio VIRIN: 200409-F-YT646-1001Y.JPG Photo Gallery