Clean Cubicle Air Force Senior Airman Arias Jackson, a support section technician assigned to the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, sanitizes his workspace while wearing an improvised mask at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 8, 2020. The 1st Fighter Wing continues to fly and train while implementing strict social distancing and sanitization practices in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.