Foundation Work

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathen Robinson, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, prepares to level a foundation at the site of the expeditionary medical facility being built on Naval Base Guam in Dededo, Guam, April 14, 2020. The facility will provide expanded medical care in support of the COVID-19 response for the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and preparations for Defense Support of Civil Authorities on Guam.