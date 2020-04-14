An official website of the United States Government 
A helicopter lands at the Colorado Convention Center.

Black Hawk Landing

An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility lands outside the Colorado Convention Center in Denver to deliver Army Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, and Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh, Colorado’s adjutant general, and others to meet with design engineers concerning the construction of a 2,000-bed alternate care facility during the COVID-19 outbreak, April 14, 2020. Colorado National Guard task forces have been deployed to support state and local officials combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

