Snapshots of what's happening in the Defense Department.

Food Bank

Food Bank

Army Staff Sgt. Juan Salas of the Texas Army National Guard helps to pack loaves of bread at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley in Pharr, Texas, Apr. 14, 2020. Texas Military Department service members have been active in providing support to local communities through partnerships with food banks across Texas to meet unprecedented levels of need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

