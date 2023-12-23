Transportation Training

A Marine MV-22B Osprey prepares to land on the helicopter landing zone at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, Calif., during a patient transportation rehearsal, April 10, 2020. The Osprey transported a simulated COVID-19 patient from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. The exercise was designed to test the process of safely transporting and treating a COVID-19 patient. Aircraft and service members from three West Coast installations took part in the training.