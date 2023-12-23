Tent Decontamination

A Washington National Guardsman decontaminates an area inside a tent at a community-based COVID-19 testing site in Aberdeen, Wash., Apr. 16, 2020. Twenty-seven Washington Air and Army Guardsmen are working together to provide COVID-19 testing to the citizens of Grays Harbor County, which includes Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Montesano and other small towns along the Washington coast.